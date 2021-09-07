Dutch Military Left 6 Afghan Families in Kabul After Mayhem Prevents Evacuation - Reports

The Dutch military failed to evacuate six Afghan families listed for evacuation from Kabul in August despite being asked to come to the airport, which quickly turned into a scene of desperation and chaos, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Dutch military failed to evacuate six Afghan families listed for evacuation from Kabul in August despite being asked to come to the airport, which quickly turned into a scene of desperation and chaos, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday.

Three of those families are still in Afghanistan, according to their relatives and other involved parties, as well as the documents they provided.

The failure was caused by the chaos at the airport at the time coupled with a lack of interpreters, which rendered identification process impossible.

The country's foreign and defense ministries said that the evacuation was taking place under extreme circumstances and they could not comment on specific cases.

The Netherlands has evacuated 2,500 people from the Central Asian nation. It is unknown how many of them are Afghan refugees.