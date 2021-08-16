UrduPoint.com

Dutch Military Plane En Route To Kabul To Evacuate Embassy Staff - Minister

Dutch Military Plane en Route to Kabul to Evacuate Embassy Staff - Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) A Dutch military aircraft is en route to Kabul to evacuate embassy employees and Afghan translators, Dutch Acting Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld said on Monday.

"A military aircraft is already on its way to be the first one to evacuate translators, local embassy staff and their families from Kabul," Bijleveld wrote on Twitter.

Due to the uncertainty of the situation in Afghanistan, several flights are planned, the minister added.

