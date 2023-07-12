Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leadership of VVD to Succeed Rutte

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius announced on Wednesday her plans to become the new leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) in place of retiring Prime Minister Mark Rutte

"I have decided to nominate my candidacy for the leadership of the VVD," Yesilgoz-Zegerius wrote on Twitter.

On July 7, after days of discussions about the asylum crisis in the country, Rutte's coalition government collapsed. On Monday, Rutte announced that he would not run for the prime minister's office and would retire from politics.

He has served as prime minister for four consecutive terms since 2010.

The results of a poll conducted by EenVandaag tv indicate that 33% of Dutch citizens consider Yesilgoz-Zegerius a suitable candidate for the position of prime minister. She is the third most popular candidate among respondents after independent lawmaker Pieter Omtzigt and former fraction leader of the VVD and ex-minister of defense Klaas Dijkhoff.