Dutch Motorists Intending To Refuel In Germany Due To Lower Fuel Prices - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 10:13 PM

German gasoline stations are expecting a higher demand for fuel from Dutch motorists after Berlin's decision to cut fuel duties went into effect on June 1, the DutchNews portal reported on Wednesday

According to the report, one liter of gasoline and diesel had previously been cheaper by 10-15 euro cents ($0.11-0.16) in Germany than in the Netherlands.

The decrease in fuel duties in Germany has widened the gap to around 35 euro cents per liter of gasoline and to 17 euro cents per liter of diesel.

The German authorities agreed on measures to compensate citizens for rising fuel prices in late March. In particular, Berlin decided to cut fuel taxes from June 1. The cost of a liter of gasoline dropped by 30% and the price of a liter of diesel by 14 euro cents as a result. The measure will be in force over the next three months.

