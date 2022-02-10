UrduPoint.com

Dutch MPs Vote To Abolish Mandatory Five-Day Abortion Wait - Reports

The lower house of the Dutch parliament voted in favor of draft legislation to eliminate a five-day waiting period for an abortion, which currently applies to all women in the Netherlands who are over 16 and want to terminate their pregnancy, the Dutch media reported on Thursday

The mandatory five-day wait between the patient's first visit to the doctor and the termination of pregnancy, giving women time to "think" before taking a final decision, was included in the Dutch abortion law when the country legalized abortion in the early 1980s.

A majority of MPs voted in favor of draft legislation to eliminate the five-day waiting period, with 101 votes in favor of the amendment and 38 against the change, the Dutch news outlet reported.

Human rights activists, who supported the amendment to the law, called the decision "historic," as it guarantees women's right to freedom of choice.

The upper house of the Dutch parliament will have a final say on the draft legislation to abolish a mandatory waiting time for abortion in the Netherlands, with a majority of MPs expected to back the amendment.

