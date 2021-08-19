Dutch New Embassy Team Arrives in Afghanistan to Guide Evacuation - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Dutch Ambassador Caecilia Wijgers and a new embassy team have arrived in Afghanistan to guide the evacuation process, the Foreign Ministry of the Netherlands said.

"The new embassy team has just arrived in #Kabul to further guide the evacuation process from #Afghanistan. This team consists of Ambassador Caecilia Wijgers, a consular emergency team, and 62 military personnel. The team they have replaced is now back in the Netherlands," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

About 50 Dutch citizens returned to Amsterdam on the same day on board of an evacuation flight.

"An evacuation flight from #Kabul has just landed at Schiphol Airport. Around fifty Dutch citizens have now been brought back from #Afghanistan. More evacuation flights are planned for tomorrow," the ministry added.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.