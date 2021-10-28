UrduPoint.com

Dutch Not Yet Reaching Greenhouse Gas Targets: Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:12 PM

Dutch not yet reaching greenhouse gas targets: report

A Dutch target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by almost half by 2030 will not yet be reached, although efforts towards a 49-percent reduction were improving, a government agency said on Thursday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A Dutch target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by almost half by 2030 will not yet be reached, although efforts towards a 49-percent reduction were improving, a government agency said on Thursday.

Based on current policies, emissions of harmful gasses were expected to fall by between 38-48 percent from 1990 figures, the Dutch Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL) said in a new report.

The latest assessment comes days ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow -- also to be attended by the Netherlands, one of the continent's largest per capita polluters.

"The government's objective of emitting 49 percent less by 2030 than in 1990 is not yet in sight," the report said.

"There is improvement compared to 2020, but this is not enough to achieve climate objectives and even less the more ambitious European climate objectives for 2030 and 2050," added the Council of State, the body that advises the Dutch government.

EU member states agreed in April to adopt a target of a net reduction of "at least 55 percent" in EU greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

The low-lying Netherlands is particularly vulnerable to global warming and rising ocean levels, with around a third of the country lying below sea level.

Environmental group Urgenda won a landmark case in 2019 in Dutch courts, ordering the government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25 percent by the end of 2020.

That target was largely met, the PBL said, due to many factors including a sharp drop in road traffic emissions because of the coronavirus pandemic and unforeseen developments in the energy sector.

The PBL however predicted a rise in 2021 in emissions in the Netherlands, exceeding the Urgenda target -- mainly because of rising industrial production and greater electricity demands.

Related Topics

Electricity Road Traffic Glasgow Netherlands April Gas 2019 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hammad Azhar claims economy is witnessing robust g ..

Hammad Azhar claims economy is witnessing robust growth

4 minutes ago
 Sehwag makes big claims despite facing humiliating ..

Sehwag makes big claims despite facing humiliating defeat

10 minutes ago
 Nepal cuts tariffs to promote more use of surplus ..

Nepal cuts tariffs to promote more use of surplus power

1 minute ago
 Sub-Committee on housing's proceeding adjured with ..

Sub-Committee on housing's proceeding adjured without proceedings

1 minute ago
 9 years old boy shot dead 7 years old brother whil ..

9 years old boy shot dead 7 years old brother while playing with pistol in Abbot ..

6 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz, Yasir off to Dubai for something exciti ..

Iqra Aziz, Yasir off to Dubai for something exciting

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.