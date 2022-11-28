Dutch Officials Trying to Curb Work of Russian Diplomatic Mission to OPCW - Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The Dutch authorities are trying to obstruct the work of the Russian diplomatic mission to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russian Permanent Representative to the organization Alexander Shulgin said on Monday.

On Monday, the OPCW launched its annual Conference of the States Parties in the Hague, which will run until December 2.

"The expulsion of Russian diplomats and attempts to prevent experts' timely arrival to attend meetings of the OPCW's governing bodies is a flagrant violation by the Dutch government of its obligations under Article VIII of the (Chemical Weapons) Convention and the OPCW Headquarters Agreement," Shulgin said at the conference.

The official urged the organization to pay close attention to this issue and the Dutch government to "renounce abuse of the right granted to it by the States Parties to host an international organization."

At the end of March, the Netherlands expelled 17 Russian diplomats who, according to Dutch officials, were engaged in intelligence and "posed a security threat."

OPCW is leading the global effort to rid the world of chemical weapons of mass destruction. It has overseen the elimination of 99% of all declared weapon stockpiles. Almost all United Nations member states have signed up to the chemical disarmament pact since it took effect in 1997.