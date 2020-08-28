UrduPoint.com
Dutch Order Mink Farms Shut By 2021 Over Virus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:21 PM

The Netherlands on Friday brought forward the closure of all mink farms by three years to 2021 over fears that people can catch coronavirus from the weasel-like creatures

Dutch authorities have reported two cases of human-to-animal transmission of Covid-19 at farms breeding mink, whose pelts are used for luxury goods.

The virus has been found at 40 farms in the Netherlands and authorities have culled one million of the valuably-furred creatures.

The government originally ordered the closure of all mink farms by 2024 following a 2016 court order on animal rights grounds, but they must now shut from April.

"Despite the limited risk to public health at the moment, it is desirable to stop the spread of virus in mink farms," the Dutch agriculture ministry said in a statement.

"There is a risk that, in the long term, that could drive infections via employees to people outside the farms." The government is setting aside 180 million Euros ($212 million) to compensate mink farmers.

The Netherlands first reported in April that mink farms had been infected with the virus.

At least two workers were also infected in what the World Health Organisation said could be the first known animal-to-human transmissions in the pandemic.

