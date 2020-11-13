UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Ð¡ourt On MH17 Will Hear Case Of Defendant Pulatov On November 25 - Judge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

Dutch Ð¡ourt on MH17 Will Hear Case of Defendant Pulatov on November 25 - Judge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A Dutch court in the case of the 2014 crash of the Malaysian Boeing MH17 flight in Ukraine will continue to consider the case of the accused Oleg Pulatov on November 25, the cases of the remaining three defendants will begin on February 1 next year, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said at a hearing on Friday.

"On Thursday, November 25, at 13:00, we will issue a decision on all inquiries concerning Mr. Pulatov," the judge said.

The hearing on cases of the other three defendants ” Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko ” will begin on February 1, 2021, he added.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine February November All Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Balochistan condemns hand grenade a ..

3 minutes ago

Liverpool's Salah tests positive for Covid-19

3 minutes ago

Maryam's interview to BBC, a drone attack on her f ..

3 minutes ago

Berlin, Paris, Call for Reopening All Crossings on ..

3 minutes ago

Extensive Flag march held in provincial capital

3 minutes ago

Novak Will Continue to Oversee OPEC+, Will Take Pa ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.