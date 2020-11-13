Dutch Ð¡ourt on MH17 Will Hear Case of Defendant Pulatov on November 25 - Judge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A Dutch court in the case of the 2014 crash of the Malaysian Boeing MH17 flight in Ukraine will continue to consider the case of the accused Oleg Pulatov on November 25, the cases of the remaining three defendants will begin on February 1 next year, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said at a hearing on Friday.

"On Thursday, November 25, at 13:00, we will issue a decision on all inquiries concerning Mr. Pulatov," the judge said.

The hearing on cases of the other three defendants ” Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko ” will begin on February 1, 2021, he added.