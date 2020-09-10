Dutch outdoor classes avoid coronavirus 'digital misery'

A Dutch university is holding open-air classes in parks, public squares and parking lots to limit the number of lectures taking place online because of the coronavirus pandemic

Middelburg, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A Dutch university is holding open-air classes in parks, public squares and parking lots to limit the number of lectures taking place online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the foot of a majestic church in the historic centre of the city of Middelburg, science professor Edward Nieuwenhuis demonstrates an experiment on a bench in front of 25 students bundled up in jackets.

With a noisy street-cleaning lorry in the background, and a group of tourists nearby, Nieuwenhuis has to raise his voice so the students from University College Roosevelt can hear.

It's the first time he's given his introduction to life sciences outdoors since the university returned from a shutdown because of the spread of Covid-19.

Until now classes have been half in person, and half working from home.

"I think it's really great because you can move around, you can see each other without a screen and digital interfaces, so it's wonderful. I really like it," Nieuwenhuis told AFP.

"It's more relaxed, it feels like you're not in class, you're just learning because youwant to."The Netherlands, which has recorded more than 75,000 coronavirus cases and 6,244 deaths, has lighter restrictions than many other European countries but the government has warned people to be careful after a recent resurgence.