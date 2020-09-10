UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Outdoor Classes Avoid Coronavirus 'digital Misery'

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

Dutch outdoor classes avoid coronavirus 'digital misery'

A Dutch university is holding open-air classes in parks, public squares and parking lots to limit the number of lectures taking place online because of the coronavirus pandemic

Middelburg, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A Dutch university is holding open-air classes in parks, public squares and parking lots to limit the number of lectures taking place online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the foot of a majestic church in the historic centre of the city of Middelburg, science professor Edward Nieuwenhuis demonstrates an experiment on a bench in front of 25 students bundled up in jackets.

With a noisy street-cleaning lorry in the background, and a group of tourists nearby, Nieuwenhuis has to raise his voice so the students from University College Roosevelt can hear.

It's the first time he's given his introduction to life sciences outdoors since the university returned from a shutdown because of the spread of Covid-19.

Until now classes have been half in person, and half working from home.

"I think it's really great because you can move around, you can see each other without a screen and digital interfaces, so it's wonderful. I really like it," Nieuwenhuis told AFP.

"It's more relaxed, it feels like you're not in class, you're just learning because youwant to."The Netherlands, which has recorded more than 75,000 coronavirus cases and 6,244 deaths, has lighter restrictions than many other European countries but the government has warned people to be careful after a recent resurgence.

Related Topics

Middelburg Netherlands Church From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Talks on S ..

13 seconds ago

HSBC extends agreement with British Cycling to cov ..

15 seconds ago

Rs.10 mln allocated for street lights in Federal C ..

16 seconds ago

Virus-hit airline group IAG cuts flights

19 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 289: Chief M ..

3 minutes ago

Budding lawyers advised to follow footsteps of Qua ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.