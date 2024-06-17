Dutch Owe Weghorst A 'hug' After Winner, Says Gakpo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Cody Gakpo said the Netherlands needed to give Wout Weghorst "a hug" after the substitute's late winner secured an opening 2-1 victory at Euro 2024 over Poland on Sunday.
Liverpool forward Gakpo equalised after Adam Buksa's early goal for Poland at the Volksparkstadion.
The Dutch wasted a series of chances before striker Weghorst struck in the 83rd minute, just two minutes after coming off the bench.
"We were in control but we should be more organised. We should have made more use of our opportunities," said Gakpo.
"We have to give a hug to Wout. All the subs performed great today."
Netherlands fans flocked in their tens of thousands to northern Germany, turning Hamburg orange hours before kick-off.
"There were many fans, more than in Qatar (for the 2022 World Cup)," added Gakpo. "That's great, they're here for us and we're able to face difficult times thanks to the supporters."
The 1988 European champions will face an even tougher outing against title favourites France next time out in Group D on Friday.
"It will be a totally different match against France. France have more qualities than Poland, they play with a different style, spaces will be different.
"That match of course we want to win as well, we want to beat them and that will be our focus."
