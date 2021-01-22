Dutch Parliament Backs Curfew to Curb COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Dutch parliament supported on Thursday the proposal of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte to introduce a curfew due to the spread of the coronavirus, media reported.

The NOS tv channel reported that the majority in the Dutch parliament supported the idea of introducing a curfew, but decided it should be introduced half an hour later, at 9 p.

m. (20:00 GMT), rather than at 08:30 p.m., as Rutte proposed. The curfew will end at 4:30 a.m.

The Netherlands extended until February 9 the lockdown introduced on December 15. Restaurants, cafes, museums, theaters and other public institutions are closed.