Dutch Parliament Backs Curfew To Curb COVID-19 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Dutch Parliament Backs Curfew to Curb COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Dutch parliament supported on Thursday the proposal of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte to introduce a curfew due to the spread of the coronavirus, media reported.

The NOS tv channel reported that the majority in the Dutch parliament supported the idea of introducing a curfew, but decided it should be introduced half an hour later, at 9 p.

m. (20:00 GMT), rather than at 08:30 p.m., as Rutte proposed. The curfew will end at 4:30 a.m.

The Netherlands extended until February 9 the lockdown introduced on December 15. Restaurants, cafes, museums, theaters and other public institutions are closed.

