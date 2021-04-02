UrduPoint.com
Dutch Parliament Has Not Supported Vote Of No-Confidence In Prime Minister Rutte - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Dutch parliament has not supported the vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Marc Rutte, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency reported on Friday.

The vote took place on late Thursday.

It was initiated by the opposition, who accused Rutte of lying during the coalition talks.

"I will continue as prime minister, I will work terribly hard to regain trust," Rutte said after the vote, as quoted by AFP.

He also refuted the accusation of lying during the negotiations on building the coalition.

More Stories From World

