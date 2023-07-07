Open Menu

Dutch Parliament Recognizes Holodomor In Ukraine As Genocide - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The House of Representatives, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, on Friday adopted a resolution to recognize the famine in Ukraine in 1932-1933, which Kiev calls the Holodomor, as a genocide of the Ukrainian people, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, a lawmaker from the D66 political party, has said.

"The Parliament of the Netherlands has just recognized the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people," Sjoerdsma wrote on Twitter.

The proposal to recognize the Holodomor as a genocide was introduced by the Dutch ruling parties and was supported by a majority vote in the parliament, the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) reported.

The Holodomor was part of the famine that struck several regions of the Soviet Union in the 1930s, including the Volga and Ural River regions, western Siberia, the northern Caucasus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine, with all the peoples of these areas suffering from starvation. The famine claimed the lives of up to 8 million people throughout the Soviet Union, according to various estimates.

