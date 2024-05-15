Open Menu

Dutch Parties Reach Coalition Deal: Wilders

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 10:34 PM

Dutch parties reach coalition deal: Wilders

Six months after Geert Wilders won a stunning election victory, squabbling politicians finally clinched a deal Wednesday on a coalition government, said the Dutch far-right leader, who will not be prime minister

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Six months after Geert Wilders won a stunning election victory, squabbling politicians finally clinched a deal Wednesday on a coalition government, said the Dutch far-right leader, who will not be prime minister.

"We have a negotiators' agreement," said Wilders, who has reluctantly agreed to give up his dream of running Europe's fifth-largest economy amid widespread unease over his anti-Islam, anti-European views.

It was not immediately clear who would be prime minister to lead the right-wing coalition government and replace Mark Rutte, who is also certain to be tapped as the new NATO secretary general.

However, the main contender looks to be former education and interior minister Ronald Plasterk, who also played a key role in overseeing the initial talks.

The parties now have to take the agreement back to their MPs for further discussions.

In March, the four parties agreed to aim for a partially technocratic government made up of 50 percent politicians and 50 percent from outside politics.

The last time the Netherlands had such an "expert" government was in 1918 and it is not clear how it will work more than 100 years later.

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister Education Europe Interior Minister Lead Netherlands March From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC

Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC

10 minutes ago
 SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21

SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21

9 minutes ago
 IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs

IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs

9 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for supply of water to people of ..

Steps being taken for supply of water to people of Gadani City: Balach

9 minutes ago
 Court acquits PTI founder in two cases

Court acquits PTI founder in two cases

9 minutes ago
 PM for PSDP programmes ensuring sustainable develo ..

PM for PSDP programmes ensuring sustainable development

9 minutes ago
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh go ..

PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development

21 minutes ago
 Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in sep ..

Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases

22 minutes ago
 SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in ..

SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities

22 minutes ago
 Punjab Police arrests two more POs

Punjab Police arrests two more POs

22 minutes ago
 US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress agains ..

US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis

24 minutes ago
 Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes a ..

Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World