Dutch Parties Reach Coalition Deal: Wilders
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 10:34 PM
Six months after Geert Wilders won a stunning election victory, squabbling politicians finally clinched a deal Wednesday on a coalition government, said the Dutch far-right leader, who will not be prime minister
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Six months after Geert Wilders won a stunning election victory, squabbling politicians finally clinched a deal Wednesday on a coalition government, said the Dutch far-right leader, who will not be prime minister.
"We have a negotiators' agreement," said Wilders, who has reluctantly agreed to give up his dream of running Europe's fifth-largest economy amid widespread unease over his anti-Islam, anti-European views.
It was not immediately clear who would be prime minister to lead the right-wing coalition government and replace Mark Rutte, who is also certain to be tapped as the new NATO secretary general.
However, the main contender looks to be former education and interior minister Ronald Plasterk, who also played a key role in overseeing the initial talks.
The parties now have to take the agreement back to their MPs for further discussions.
In March, the four parties agreed to aim for a partially technocratic government made up of 50 percent politicians and 50 percent from outside politics.
The last time the Netherlands had such an "expert" government was in 1918 and it is not clear how it will work more than 100 years later.
Recent Stories
Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC
SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21
IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs
Steps being taken for supply of water to people of Gadani City: Balach
Court acquits PTI founder in two cases
PM for PSDP programmes ensuring sustainable development
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities
Punjab Police arrests two more POs
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
More Stories From World
-
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis24 minutes ago
-
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity24 minutes ago
-
Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season24 minutes ago
-
Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June30 minutes ago
-
'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM30 minutes ago
-
Tunisia remands journalists arrested over critical comments24 minutes ago
-
Singapore's Lawrence Wong sworn in as new prime minister24 minutes ago
-
Putin heads to Beijing seeking greater support for war effort24 minutes ago
-
Philippine boats sail towards disputed reef despite China warning24 minutes ago
-
State of emergency set for France's New Caledonia after deadly riots24 minutes ago
-
Charismatic cleric turns protest firebrand in Armenia29 minutes ago
-
Robert Fico, polarising populist veteran of Slovak politics24 minutes ago