Dutch parties reach coalition deal: Wilders

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Six months after Geert Wilders won a stunning election victory, squabbling politicians finally clinched a deal Wednesday on a coalition government, said the Dutch far-right leader, who will not be prime minister.

"We have a negotiators' agreement," said Wilders, who has reluctantly agreed to give up his dream of running Europe's fifth-largest economy amid widespread unease over his anti-Islam, anti-European views.

It was not immediately clear who would be prime minister to lead the right-wing coalition government and replace Mark Rutte, who is also certain to be tapped as the new NATO secretary general.

However, the main contender looks to be former education and interior minister Ronald Plasterk, who also played a key role in overseeing the initial talks.

The parties now have to take the agreement back to their MPs for further discussions.

In March, the four parties agreed to aim for a partially technocratic government made up of 50 percent politicians and 50 percent from outside politics.

The last time the Netherlands had such an "expert" government was in 1918 and it is not clear how it will work more than 100 years later.