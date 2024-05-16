Dutch Parties Reach Deal To Form Government
Published May 16, 2024
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Six months after Geert Wilders won a stunning election victory, squabbling politicians finally clinched an agreement Wednesday on a coalition government, said the Dutch far-right leader, who will not be prime minister.
"We have a negotiators' agreement," said Wilders, who had reluctantly agreed to give up his dream of running the European Union's fifth-largest economy amid widespread unease over his anti-Islam, anti-European views.
It was not immediately clear who would be prime minister to lead the right-wing coalition government and replace Mark Rutte, who is almost certain to be tapped as the new NATO secretary general.
"Discussions over the prime minister will be held at a later time," Wilders told reporters.
However, the main contender looks to be former education and interior minister Ronald Plasterk, who also played a key role in overseeing the initial talks.
Later on Wednesday, MPs for the four parties all gave their approval to the deal, the details of which were not immediately available.
