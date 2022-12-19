Dutch PM apologises for 250 years of slavery

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday officially apologised for 250 years of the Netherlands' involvement in slavery, calling it a "crime against humanity".

The apology comes almost 150 years after the end of slavery in the European country's overseas colonies, which included Suriname and islands like Curacao and Aruba in the Caribbean and Indonesia in the East.

"Today on behalf of the Dutch government, I apologise for the past actions of the Dutch state," Rutte said in a speech in The Hague.

"We, living in the here and now, can only recognise and condemn slavery in the clearest terms as a crime against humanity," he said.

Dutch ministers have travelled to seven former colonies in South America and the Caribbean for the event.

Sigrid Kaag, the Dutch finance minister and deputy prime minister, said on an official visit to Suriname last week that a "process" would begin leading up to "another incredibly important moment on July 1 next year".

Descendants of Dutch slavery will then celebrate 150 years of liberation from slavery in an annual celebration called "Keti Koti" (breaking the Chains) in Surinamese.

But the plan has caused controversy, with groups and some of the affected countries criticising the move as rushed, and saying the lack of consultation by the Netherlands smacked of a colonial attitude.

But Rutte in his speech on Monday said that choosing the right moment was a "complicated matter".

"There is not one right time for everyone, not one right word for everyone, not one right place for everyone," he said.