MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Police made dozens of arrests in the Netherlands during the New Year's night, with 35 people arrested in the city of Rotterdam alone on suspicion of involvement in various offenses, the Dutch newspaper NL Times reported on Sunday.

The police also arrested dozens in Amsterdam for several offenses, including setting off heavy fireworks and throwing them at police officers and bystanders.

NL Times cited a police spokesperson in Amsterdam as saying that no officers were injured overnight, "but it is very intense when you are pelted with fireworks."

The spokesperson added that at least one person had to receive treatment in the hospital after a stabbing incident in Amsterdam, in which three people were injured.