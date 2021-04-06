Dutch Police Arrest Man Suspected of Heisting van Gogh, Hals Paintings in 2020

Dutch police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of heisting paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals in 2020

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Dutch police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of heisting paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals in 2020.

The paintings "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen" (1884) by van Gogh and "Two Laughing Boys" (1626-1627) by Hals were stolen from museums in Laren and Leerdam in March and August 2020, respectively.

"For months intensive research was conducted into the robbery of both paintings. This has led to the arrest of a 58-year-old male suspect from Baarn. He was arrested in his home this morning. The man is suspected of stealing the paintings," the police said.

Both paintings remain missing, but police hope that this arrest will become "an important step in the investigation."