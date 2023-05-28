Dutch Police Arrest Over 1,500 Climate Activists for Blocking Motorway in The Hague

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) The Hague police say they have arrested more than 1,500 climate activists for blocking the A12 motorway in the city during an environmental protest staged by the Extinction Rebellion group on Saturday.

"During the blocking of the A12 today, 1,579 activists were detained, 40 of whom are facing criminal charges," the police tweeted.

Thousands of Extinction Rebellion protesters took part in the demonstration to protest against the government's fossil fuel subsidies, media reported. The police used water cannons to disperse the crowds and repeatedly urged the activists to clear the road. The calls drew no reaction, prompting law enforcers to start arresting the protesters.

Extinction Rebellion activists staged a similar protest in The Hague in March, also blocking the A12 motorway. The police used water cannons against the demonstrators and arrested around 70 of them.