Dutch Police Arrest Over 200 Climate Activists Over Stunt At Schiphol Airport - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Dutch law enforcers arrested more than 200 climate activists, including those who had stopped several private jets from departing from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Saturday, Dutch media reported, citing military police.

According to the Dutch law enforcers, the arrests were made in connection with the climate actions at the country's main airport that took place on Saturday.

"They have all committed a criminal offense," a spokesperson for the military police was quoted as saying by the NL Times.

The detainees are currently being processed, the spokesperson said, adding that their future will be determined by the Public Prosecution Service, according to the report.

On Saturday, around one hundred climate activists of Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion movements broke into Amsterdam's Schiphol airport and sat on the runway in front of the wheels of private jets to stop them from leaving. Another climate action took place at Schiphol Plaza, the shopping area of the airport, with demonstrators reportedly carrying signs that read "Restrict Aviation" and "More Trains."

