UrduPoint.com

Dutch Police Arrest Suspect In Assassination Attempt On Prime Minister - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:29 PM

Dutch Police Arrest Suspect in Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister - Reports

Dutch police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of organizing an attempt to kill acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Volkskrant newspaper reported on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Dutch police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of organizing an attempt to kill acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Volkskrant newspaper reported on Wednesday.

In September, the security detail of the acting prime minister, whose government has pledged to crack down on organized crime, was strengthened over concerns that he may be abducted or killed. Several months earlier, prominent Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries was shot in the street in the center of Amsterdam.

Yavuz O., arrested this summer, is suspected of planning to assassinate Rutte and several other politicians.

According to the newspaper, the suspect published calls for violence on a Telegram channel that was created by conspiracy theory fans. In December 2020, he said, in a comment on a photo of the Dutch government and the king, that "they must all be shot" and most Dutch "hate this Rutte."

The suspect discussed a plan to kill Rutte and storm the parliament with others, the newspaper reports. He also searched on the internet for places to buy weapons.

The suspect will face trial in the Hague next week.

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister Internet Police Parliament Man Amsterdam Buy May September December 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

Delivery of quality education, AJK govt's priority ..

Delivery of quality education, AJK govt's priority : Abdul Qayyum Niazi

15 seconds ago
 CBUAE&#039;s &#039;Future of Finance&#039; address ..

CBUAE&#039;s &#039;Future of Finance&#039; addresses importance of digitisation, ..

29 minutes ago
 International White Cane Safety Day to be observed ..

International White Cane Safety Day to be observed on Friday

17 seconds ago
 Civil society endorses recommendations of CII to e ..

Civil society endorses recommendations of CII to end child marriages

18 seconds ago
 Islamic Sharia prohibits forced conversion and mar ..

Islamic Sharia prohibits forced conversion and marriages: Ashrafi

20 minutes ago
 Ugandan teachers turn coffin-makers after schools ..

Ugandan teachers turn coffin-makers after schools shut

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.