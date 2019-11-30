Dutch Police Arrest Suspect in The Hague Stabbing

A man without a permanent residence was arrested in The Hague on Saturday in connection with a stabbing spree, the Dutch police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) A man without a permanent residence was arrested in The Hague on Saturday in connection with a stabbing spree, the Dutch police said.

"A 35-year-old man has just been arrested in the center of The Hague in connection with the stabbing incident at Grote Marktstraat," they tweeted.

They said he did not have any "fixed place of residence" and would be brought in for questioning at a police station.

Three teenagers were attacked by a man wielding a knife on a busy shopping street in The Hague on Friday evening. The victims, aged between 13 and 15, were discharged from a hospital on the same day.