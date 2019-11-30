UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Police Arrest Suspect In The Hague Stabbing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:48 PM

Dutch Police Arrest Suspect in The Hague Stabbing

A man without a permanent residence was arrested in The Hague on Saturday in connection with a stabbing spree, the Dutch police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) A man without a permanent residence was arrested in The Hague on Saturday in connection with a stabbing spree, the Dutch police said.

"A 35-year-old man has just been arrested in the center of The Hague in connection with the stabbing incident at Grote Marktstraat," they tweeted.

They said he did not have any "fixed place of residence" and would be brought in for questioning at a police station.

Three teenagers were attacked by a man wielding a knife on a busy shopping street in The Hague on Friday evening. The victims, aged between 13 and 15, were discharged from a hospital on the same day.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man The Hague Same From

Recent Stories

Walter-Borjans Wins German Social Democrats' Leade ..

3 minutes ago

Ten-man Liverpool grateful for van Dijk double

3 minutes ago

Camacho, a leader in Bolivian protests, to seek pr ..

3 minutes ago

Pasalic double gets Atalanta back to winning ways ..

3 minutes ago

'Warner too good to handle'; says Shaheen Shah Afr ..

10 minutes ago

Cultural centres vital for promotion of arts, cult ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.