UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Police Arrest Suspected Asian Drug Boss From Interpol's Most Wanted List

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Dutch Police Arrest Suspected Asian Drug Boss From Interpol's Most Wanted List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) An alleged crime boss wanted by Interpol in connection with a huge drug empire spanning Asia and Australia has been arrested in the Netherlands.

The 57-year-old Canadian national, identified by Australian media as Tse Chi Lop, was arrested during a stopover on a trip from Taiwan to Canada at the request of the Australian Federal police.

"The AFP issued an arrest warrant for the man in 2019 in connection with AFP-led Operation Volante, which dismantled a global crime syndicate operating in five countries," the police said.

The Chinese triad-linked criminal organization is suspected of having imported and distributed drugs in Australia over a number of years.

The operation had 27 people arrested in 2013 for trafficking "substantial quantities" or heroin and meth, but Tse is by far its biggest catch. The police are working on his extradition.

Tse is believed to have run Asia's most prolific drug trafficking syndicate that accounted for up to 70 percent of all drugs smuggled into Australia, according to an Australian daily, The Age. He reportedly accumulated billions of Dollars in drug proceeds and was extremely well connected.

Related Topics

Police Australia Drugs China Canada Man Netherlands Criminals 2019 Media All From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

33 minutes ago

UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby ..

33 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

48 minutes ago

ENOC Group wins ‘Sword of Honour’ award by Bri ..

1 hour ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

1 hour ago

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.