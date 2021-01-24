MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) An alleged crime boss wanted by Interpol in connection with a huge drug empire spanning Asia and Australia has been arrested in the Netherlands.

The 57-year-old Canadian national, identified by Australian media as Tse Chi Lop, was arrested during a stopover on a trip from Taiwan to Canada at the request of the Australian Federal police.

"The AFP issued an arrest warrant for the man in 2019 in connection with AFP-led Operation Volante, which dismantled a global crime syndicate operating in five countries," the police said.

The Chinese triad-linked criminal organization is suspected of having imported and distributed drugs in Australia over a number of years.

The operation had 27 people arrested in 2013 for trafficking "substantial quantities" or heroin and meth, but Tse is by far its biggest catch. The police are working on his extradition.

Tse is believed to have run Asia's most prolific drug trafficking syndicate that accounted for up to 70 percent of all drugs smuggled into Australia, according to an Australian daily, The Age. He reportedly accumulated billions of Dollars in drug proceeds and was extremely well connected.