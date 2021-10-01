Dutch Police Ask Government to Evacuate Female Police Officers From Afghanistan

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Dutch police have requested the cabinet to evacuate female police officers from Afghanistan, as they are under great danger from the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) after it took over the country.

Even though the Taliban have sought to cultivate a more tolerant reputation, reports of violations of human rights, especially women's, have been trickling out ” in particular, concerning employees of the Afghan security forces. At least four female police officers have been killed by Taliban fighters over the past three months.

"Afghan policewomen have been in serious danger since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Their situation cannot but concern the Dutch police officers who participated in the mission there. The Taliban have direct access to the personal data of the Afghan police, including biometric data and addresses of our female police colleagues," the police said in a letter to the parliament.

More than 700 female employees of the Afghan police should be enlisted for evacuation, including those who dealt with human rights violations and criminal cases linked to rape and domestic violence, according to the letter.

"We cannot undermine their trust in us now. We must deliver them to a safe place in the Netherlands or other EU member states as soon as possible," the police added.

The Taliban completed the takeover of Afghanistan in early September, establishing a new all-male government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the Afghan foreign minister during the previous rule of the movement.

Evacuation of foreigners and limited numbers of Afghans fleeing their homeland in fear of the Taliban was completed on August 31, which was also the deadline of the withdrawal of international troops.