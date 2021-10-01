UrduPoint.com

Dutch Police Ask Government To Evacuate Female Police Officers From Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Dutch Police Ask Government to Evacuate Female Police Officers From Afghanistan

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Dutch police have requested the cabinet to evacuate female police officers from Afghanistan, as they are under great danger from the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) after it took over the country.

Even though the Taliban have sought to cultivate a more tolerant reputation, reports of violations of human rights, especially women's, have been trickling out ” in particular, concerning employees of the Afghan security forces. At least four female police officers have been killed by Taliban fighters over the past three months.

"Afghan policewomen have been in serious danger since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Their situation cannot but concern the Dutch police officers who participated in the mission there. The Taliban have direct access to the personal data of the Afghan police, including biometric data and addresses of our female police colleagues," the police said in a letter to the parliament.

More than 700 female employees of the Afghan police should be enlisted for evacuation, including those who dealt with human rights violations and criminal cases linked to rape and domestic violence, according to the letter.

"We cannot undermine their trust in us now. We must deliver them to a safe place in the Netherlands or other EU member states as soon as possible," the police added.

The Taliban completed the takeover of Afghanistan in early September, establishing a new all-male government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the Afghan foreign minister during the previous rule of the movement.

Evacuation of foreigners and limited numbers of Afghans fleeing their homeland in fear of the Taliban was completed on August 31, which was also the deadline of the withdrawal of international troops.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Police Russia Parliament Netherlands August September Criminals Women From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

5 minutes ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

25 minutes ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharifâ€™s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharifâ€™s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

30 minutes ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

35 minutes ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

38 minutes ago

Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL due to â€˜bio-bubbleâ€™ fatigue

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.