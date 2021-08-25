UrduPoint.com

Dutch Police Break Up Demonstration Against Afghan Refugee Center - Reports

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 07:23 PM

Dutch Police Break Up Demonstration Against Afghan Refugee Center - Reports

Dutch police have dispersed a group of demonstrators in the central town of Ede protesting a center planned to accommodate Afghan refugees, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Dutch police have dispersed a group of demonstrators in the central town of Ede protesting a center planned to accommodate Afghan refugees, media reported on Wednesday.

The town is set to host around 800 refugees from the Central Asian country after they undergo coronavirus-related quarantine. The first group arrived on Tuesday.

The protest took place near army barracks on Tuesday and was peaceful at first, the DutchNews portal reported, adding that around 250 participants later began to sing nationalist songs and set tires ablaze.

Around sixty police officers were sent to the scene to stop the demonstration.

No one was arrested, the news outlet noted.

After the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) came to power in Afghanistan on August 15, the Netherlands, along with other nations, began evacuating its citizens, diplomatic staff, and Afghans who had cooperated with them, from the Central Asian country.

The Dutch authorities have since set up several camps across the country to accommodate Afghan refugees. The first shelter, set up in the village of Zoutkamp, reportedly exhausted its capacity of 400 residents on Sunday night. Since August 18, the Netherlands has airlifted nearly 1,400 people out of Kabul, according to the defense ministry.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Protest Army Police United Nations Russia Netherlands August Sunday Media From Refugee Asia Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Holders Chelsea and Europe's elite await Champions ..

Holders Chelsea and Europe's elite await Champions League draw

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Vigilance Committee for Human Rights Si ..

Provincial Vigilance Committee for Human Rights Sindh dissolved

2 minutes ago
 VIS withdraws ER of STML

VIS withdraws ER of STML

2 minutes ago
 UEFA Champions League group stage - qualified team ..

UEFA Champions League group stage - qualified teams

2 minutes ago
 Fukushima operators to build undersea tunnel to re ..

Fukushima operators to build undersea tunnel to release treated water

2 minutes ago
 US lawmakers violate orders with trip to Kabul dur ..

US lawmakers violate orders with trip to Kabul during airlift

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.