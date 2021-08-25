Dutch Police Break Up Demonstration Against Afghan Refugee Center - Reports

Dutch police have dispersed a group of demonstrators in the central town of Ede protesting a center planned to accommodate Afghan refugees, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Dutch police have dispersed a group of demonstrators in the central town of Ede protesting a center planned to accommodate Afghan refugees, media reported on Wednesday.

The town is set to host around 800 refugees from the Central Asian country after they undergo coronavirus-related quarantine. The first group arrived on Tuesday.

The protest took place near army barracks on Tuesday and was peaceful at first, the DutchNews portal reported, adding that around 250 participants later began to sing nationalist songs and set tires ablaze.

Around sixty police officers were sent to the scene to stop the demonstration.

No one was arrested, the news outlet noted.

After the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) came to power in Afghanistan on August 15, the Netherlands, along with other nations, began evacuating its citizens, diplomatic staff, and Afghans who had cooperated with them, from the Central Asian country.

The Dutch authorities have since set up several camps across the country to accommodate Afghan refugees. The first shelter, set up in the village of Zoutkamp, reportedly exhausted its capacity of 400 residents on Sunday night. Since August 18, the Netherlands has airlifted nearly 1,400 people out of Kabul, according to the defense ministry.