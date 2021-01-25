Dutch Police Deploy Water Cannons, Tear Gas Against Anti-Lockdown Protesters - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Mon 25th January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Dutch police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse anti-lockdown protesters in the cities of Amsterdam and Eindhoven, local media said Sunday.

Protesters threw firecrackers at officers, while police responded with water cannons, tear gas and batons, according to NL Times.

Dozens of people were detained.

The Netherlands entered a full lockdown on December 15, which will remain in place until February 9, ordering all non-grocery and non-essential shops to close, shutting down all cafes, museums, theaters, pools, gyms, barbers and other public venues.

