Dutch Police Deploy Water Cannons to Disperse Anti-Curfew Protesters in Hague - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) The Dutch law enforcement officers on Sunday used water cannons in The Hague city center to disperse demonstrators protesting against the government's stringent COVID-19 restrictive measures, national media reported.

According to the NOM public broadcaster, the rally against the COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination were attended by over 200 people, which exceeds the epidemiologically permitted number of participants. The report added that the protesters ignored the social distancing rules and the calls to disperse.

Officers then resorted to the use of water cannons as protesters were shouting "Freedom!" and "No to dictatorship!" slogans.

Last week, police detained 28 people in Amsterdam during a similar unauthorized demonstration against the government's anti-coronavirus policy, which was attended by nearly 700 people.

On January 23, the Netherlands issued a 9 p.m. - 4.30 a.m. curfew until March 31, imposing a 95-euro ($115) fine for non-compliance. This triggered mass protests across the country. Rallies in Amersfoort and 's-Hertogenbosch turned violent, while the demonstrations in Rotterdam and Harlem escalated into clashes with the police.