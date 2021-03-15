Dutch Police Detain 20 People at Rally Against Coronavirus Measures in The Hague

About 20 people were detained at an anti-government protest in the western Dutch city of The Hague, the police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) About 20 people were detained at an anti-government protest in the western Dutch city of The Hague, the police said.

The police reportedly used water cannons to disperse a Sunday demonstration in The Hague against the government's restrictive measures to tackle the pandemic. The rally gathered a lot more than 200 people, which is the maximum number of participants allowed by the authorities. Besides, protesters did not comply with social distancing rules.

According to police statement, the clashes erupted after several warnings from law enforcement officers, which demonstrators ignored, and in response attacked security troops. The police deployed police units to disperse the rally. During the unrest, at least two protesters were injured.

The statement noted that the police operation resulted in "the detention of about 20 people," some of whom the police arrested using force.

Another rally in Amsterdam ended in three detentions, and 20 fines for non-compliance with COVID-19-related restrictions.

Dutch citizens have taken to streets several times since late January over the restrictions, including the extension of the lockdown and the introduction of a curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. local time (from 20:00 to 03:30 GMT). Notably, the measure was recently prolonged until April. Violators are subjected to fines of 95 Euros ($115).

The Netherlands has been locked down since December 15. All non-essential shops are closed, along with restaurants, cafes, theaters, museums, gyms, pools, beauty salons and casinos. Schools switched to distance learning on December 16.