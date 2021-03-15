UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Police Detain 20 People At Rally Against Coronavirus Measures In The Hague

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:52 PM

Dutch Police Detain 20 People at Rally Against Coronavirus Measures in The Hague

About 20 people were detained at an anti-government protest in the western Dutch city of The Hague, the police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) About 20 people were detained at an anti-government protest in the western Dutch city of The Hague, the police said.

The police reportedly used water cannons to disperse a Sunday demonstration in The Hague against the government's restrictive measures to tackle the pandemic. The rally gathered a lot more than 200 people, which is the maximum number of participants allowed by the authorities. Besides, protesters did not comply with social distancing rules.

According to police statement, the clashes erupted after several warnings from law enforcement officers, which demonstrators ignored, and in response attacked security troops. The police deployed police units to disperse the rally. During the unrest, at least two protesters were injured.

The statement noted that the police operation resulted in "the detention of about 20 people," some of whom the police arrested using force.

Another rally in Amsterdam ended in three detentions, and 20 fines for non-compliance with COVID-19-related restrictions.

Dutch citizens have taken to streets several times since late January over the restrictions, including the extension of the lockdown and the introduction of a curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. local time (from 20:00 to 03:30 GMT). Notably, the measure was recently prolonged until April. Violators are subjected to fines of 95 Euros ($115).

The Netherlands has been locked down since December 15. All non-essential shops are closed, along with restaurants, cafes, theaters, museums, gyms, pools, beauty salons and casinos. Schools switched to distance learning on December 16.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Water The Hague Amsterdam Netherlands January April December Sunday All From Government P

Recent Stories

PM says Olive plantation will help address climate ..

2 minutes ago

Armeena Khan receives COVID-19 vaccine in England

11 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish on positive note

14 seconds ago

Two-day training on 'strategic controls, commodity ..

17 seconds ago

Cars' sale, production up by 19.62%, 8.27% respect ..

19 seconds ago

Yemen's Houthis Say Hit Saudi Arabia's Abha Airpor ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.