Dutch Police Detain 21 People After Calls For Riots On Social Networks - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

Dutch Police Detain 21 People After Calls for Riots on Social Networks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Dutch police detained 21 people in the city of Eindhoven after incitements to riots appeared on social networks, media reported on Friday.

According to the NOS broadcaster, posts have appeared on the internet referring to the Helmond riots earlier this week with the hashtag "Eindhoven could do better.

"

Dutch news reported that football club fans were going to come to the area with the goal of disturbing public order.

The Eindhoven municipality issued an emergency decree in the Tongelre area, banning meetings until early Friday morning. Police patrolled the area and detained those who violated the ban on gatherings.

On Tuesday, a group of 100-150 young people rioted in the streets of neighboring Helmond. According to the police, they threw stones and firecrackers at the police. Six teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 were arrested.

