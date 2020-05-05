Dutch Police Detain Dozens of Anti-Lockdown Protesters in The Hague - Reports

The Dutch police have detained dozens of protesters opposing COVID-19 lockdown measures in The Hague, the NL Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the police

"For not listening to the police or the mayor we have arrested maybe more than 20 or 30 people. They have been taken to the police station," a police spokesman was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

It added that The Hague's acting mayor, Johan Remkes, had ordered that the protests ended since the instructions for social distancing had been violated.

The police started to disperse the crowds of protesters when their number significantly grew and it was impossible to comply with the 1.5-meter social distancing rules.

According to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), there are currently 41,087 COVID-19 cases and 5,168 deaths in the country.