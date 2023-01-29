UrduPoint.com

Dutch Police Detain Over 750 Climate Activists In The Hague

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2023

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Over 750 people have been detained during a protest action in The Hague, demanding that the Dutch government cease allocations for minerals extraction, the police said on Sunday.

"Of a total of 768 detainees, two remain in custody," the police tweeted.

On Saturday, hundreds of climate activists in The Hague blocked the major A12 highway in both directions, protesting the allocation of state subsidies for fossil fuels such as oil and gas. The demonstration was organized by the Extinction Rebellion environmental movement.

