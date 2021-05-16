UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Police Escort Pro-Palestinian Rally In Amsterdam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

Dutch Police Escort Pro-Palestinian Rally in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) A demonstration in support of Palestine is taking place in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam in the light of unceasing tensions with Israel around the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Dutch political organizations have called for demonstrations in several cities to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba ” a term coined by Palestinians to refer to the mass displacement in 1948 alongside Israel's declaration of independence ” and to express support for Palestinians amid the new ongoing wave of armed confrontation.

Demonstrators are chanting slogans calling for freedom for Palestine and the liberation of Jerusalem. Police are accompanying the crowd.

Related Topics

Police Israel Palestine Gaza Jerusalem Amsterdam Independence Sunday

Recent Stories

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

1 hour ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

2 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

3 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

3 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCCâ€™s new l ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.