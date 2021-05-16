Dutch Police Escort Pro-Palestinian Rally in Amsterdam

(@FahadShabbir)

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) A demonstration in support of Palestine is taking place in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam in the light of unceasing tensions with Israel around the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Dutch political organizations have called for demonstrations in several cities to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba ” a term coined by Palestinians to refer to the mass displacement in 1948 alongside Israel's declaration of independence ” and to express support for Palestinians amid the new ongoing wave of armed confrontation.

Demonstrators are chanting slogans calling for freedom for Palestine and the liberation of Jerusalem. Police are accompanying the crowd.