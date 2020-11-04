Dutch Police Find No Explosive Devices at Utrecht Train Station

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Police in the Netherlands did not find any explosive devices at the central railway station in the city of Utrecht, law enforcement agencies said in a statement on Twitter.

"Further investigation at the central station of Utrecht showed that there were no explosive devices. The investigation continues," the statement said.

Earlier, the police said that the central station in Utrecht had been evacuated due to a "suspicious situation." Two people were detained in a police operation.

The circumstances of the incident were not disclosed, however, as reported by the NOS tv channel, the incident could have been associated with suspicious or alarming statements. It was also indicated that a special task force to deal with explosives had been sent to the station.