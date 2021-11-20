UrduPoint.com

Dutch Police Fire Warning Shots At Rotterdam Protests Against COVID-19 Measures - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Dutch police have fire warning shots during the ongoing protests against coronavirus-linked restrictions in the port city of Rotterdam, media reported.

Police also used water cannons to disperse the protesters in downtown Rotterdam, the NL Times newspaper reported on late Friday.

The clashes left several police vehicles burnt and the central railway terminal closed.

Last week, acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a new set of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 that will be in place until December 4.

