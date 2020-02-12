Dutch Police Investigate Suspicious Package in Maastricht - Spokesman

A Dutch police spokesman told Sputnik that a third suspicious package has been intercepted in a bank in the town of Maastricht, Limburg province, hours after two mailed packages exploded in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) A Dutch police spokesman told Sputnik that a third suspicious package has been intercepted in a bank in the town of Maastricht, Limburg province, hours after two mailed packages exploded in the Netherlands.

"A suspicious package was found in a branch of Amro Bank in Maastricht on Avenue Ceramique, the package is so far doubtful and the contents of the letter have not yet been confirmed. The police there are investigating the matter as we speak and the workers have been moved to another building, it is too early to say that this is related to the other two incidents," Limburg police spokesman Richard Mes told Sputnik via a telephone call.

Mes said the police have no control over movement of mailed packages across the country and are investigating the package by information available on the package itself.