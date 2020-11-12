UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Police Say Investigating Shooting In Saudi Embassy In The Hague

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:28 PM

Dutch Police Say Investigating Shooting in Saudi Embassy in The Hague

A shooting incident was reported in the building of the Saudi embassy in the Hague on Thursday morning, no one was injured, the Dutch police said, noting that they have launched a probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A shooting incident was reported in the building of the Saudi embassy in the Hague on Thursday morning, no one was injured, the Dutch police said, noting that they have launched a probe.

"At around 6 a.

m. [5:00 GMT], we received a report of a shooting in a building on Koninginnegracht in the Hague. No one was injured. We are investigating [the incident], " the Hague police tweeted.

According to Dutch media, shots were fired at the Saudi embassy.

Related Topics

Injured Police Saudi Media

Recent Stories

Seven soldiers killed in Burkina Faso attack: secu ..

3 minutes ago

Nothing to shout about: Olympic fans may face chee ..

3 minutes ago

Newly discovered asteroid to fly safely by Earth n ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi-led Coalition Forces Destroy Houthi Drone - ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 21,608 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

15 minutes ago

Bilawal, Maryam meeting indication of PPP, PML- N ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.