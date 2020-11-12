Dutch Police Say Investigating Shooting in Saudi Embassy in The Hague

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A shooting incident was reported in the building of the Saudi embassy in the Hague on Thursday morning, no one was injured, the Dutch police said, noting that they have launched a probe.

"At around 6 a.

m. [5:00 GMT], we received a report of a shooting in a building on Koninginnegracht in the Hague. No one was injured. We are investigating [the incident], " the Hague police tweeted.

According to Dutch media, shots were fired at the Saudi embassy.