Dutch Police Say The Hague Stabbing Victims Were Locals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The three victims of the recent stabbing attack in The Hague were all teenagers from the port city and nearby towns, the Dutch police said in a statement on Saturday.

The three were attacked by a man wielding a knife on a busy shopping street in The Hague downtown on Friday evening. The attacker is still at large.

"The victims are a 13-year-old boy from The Hague, a 15-year-old girl from Alphen aan den Rijn and a 15-year-old girl from Leiderdorp," the statement read.

Police said the three did not know one another. They were dismissed from the hospital later on Friday.

The reason for the stabbing remains unknown, police added, saying "all scenarios are therefore open." It also said that the description of the attacker that was circulated earlier turned out to be false and was recalled.