Dutch Police See No Terror Motive in The Hague Stabbing Spree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) A man who has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing three teenagers in The Hague does not appear to have been motivated by terrorism, the Dutch police said Sunday.

Teens aged between 13 and 15 were attacked by a man wielding a knife on a busy shopping street on Friday.

They were taken to a hospital and discharged the same day.

"The precise circumstances of the stabbing incident are still unclear. No evidence has been found yet that there was a terrorist motive," police said in a statement.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested at a homeless shelter on Saturday evening and brought in for questioning. Police said he did not have a permanent residence.