UrduPoint.com

Dutch Political Parties Present Coalition Deal To Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:33 PM

Dutch political parties present coalition deal to parliament

After more than nine months of negotiations, the party leaders of the Netherlands' new government on Wednesday presented the text of their coalition deal to parliament

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :After more than nine months of negotiations, the party leaders of the Netherlands' new government on Wednesday presented the text of their coalition deal to parliament.

The parties on Monday agreed to form a coalition that hands Prime Minister Mark Rutte a fourth term in office, a record 271 days after elections in March.

Four parties -- Rutte's centre-right VVD, the progressive D66, the centre-right CDA and the conservative Christen Unie -- have signed the deal.

The new coalition's policies are likely to include extending free childcare, investing billions of Euros to tackle climate change and a housing shortage, nuclear energy research and road pricing, Dutch media said.

It has been billed as a "recovery government" that will help the Netherlands back on its feet after the pandemic, and to spend heavily on "problems that have not been solved for a long time," according to public broadcaster NOS.

Negotiations have dragged on since the elections, taking until the autumn even to agree on which parties would form the coalition, let alone which policies they would adopt.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Parliament Nuclear Road Netherlands March Capital Development Authority Media Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Ex-Ambassador to US to Become Turkey's Special Env ..

Ex-Ambassador to US to Become Turkey's Special Envoy for Normalization With Arme ..

55 seconds ago
 Ukraine Says Interpol Declined to Issue Red Notice ..

Ukraine Says Interpol Declined to Issue Red Notice for Ex-Crimean Prosecutor

57 seconds ago
 Biden visits Kentucky to tour tornado-ravaged town ..

Biden visits Kentucky to tour tornado-ravaged towns

59 seconds ago
 Watford's Burnley clash postponed due to Covid out ..

Watford's Burnley clash postponed due to Covid outbreak

1 minute ago
 Syria's Assad Met With Russian Children's Rights A ..

Syria's Assad Met With Russian Children's Rights Advocate in Damascus

28 minutes ago
 Aging B-52's to Stay in Service With Long Range Mi ..

Aging B-52's to Stay in Service With Long Range Missiles Into 2050s - US Air For ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.