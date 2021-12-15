Dutch political parties present coalition deal to parliament

After more than nine months of negotiations, the party leaders of the Netherlands' new government on Wednesday presented the text of their coalition deal to parliament

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :After more than nine months of negotiations, the party leaders of the Netherlands' new government on Wednesday presented the text of their coalition deal to parliament.

The parties on Monday agreed to form a coalition that hands Prime Minister Mark Rutte a fourth term in office, a record 271 days after elections in March.

Four parties -- Rutte's centre-right VVD, the progressive D66, the centre-right CDA and the conservative Christen Unie -- have signed the deal.

The new coalition's policies are likely to include extending free childcare, investing billions of Euros to tackle climate change and a housing shortage, nuclear energy research and road pricing, Dutch media said.

It has been billed as a "recovery government" that will help the Netherlands back on its feet after the pandemic, and to spend heavily on "problems that have not been solved for a long time," according to public broadcaster NOS.

Negotiations have dragged on since the elections, taking until the autumn even to agree on which parties would form the coalition, let alone which policies they would adopt.