UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Populist 'backed Soros Virus Conspiracies'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:57 PM

Dutch populist 'backed Soros virus conspiracies'

Dutch populist Thierry Baudet backed conspiracy theories accusing George Soros of being behind the coronavirus pandemic, a lawmaker said after Baudet quit the Forum for Democracy party over an anti-Semitism row

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Dutch populist Thierry Baudet backed conspiracy theories accusing George Soros of being behind the coronavirus pandemic, a lawmaker said after Baudet quit the Forum for Democracy party over an anti-Semitism row.

Discussing the scandal over pro-Nazi messages sent by party youth members, Baudet also proclaimed that "almost everyone I know is an anti-Semite", senator Nicki Pouw-Verweij said in a letter quoted by Dutch media Thursday.

The senator said she was revealing the alleged comments made by Baudet at a dinner of senior party members last Friday because they were concerned that he had become "radicalised" and supported conspiracy theories.

The suave Baudet -- whose resignation as Forum for Democracy leader on Tuesday deprives the party of its founder and figurehead just months before elections -- denied making the statements or holding anti-Semitic views.

The row has split one of the Netherlands' fastest rising parties, which launched in 2016, won two seats in elections in 2017, then saw support surge in senate and EU elections in 2019.

In her letter, quoted by many Dutch newspapers and broadcasters, Pouw-Verweij said that during the dinner Baudet "proclaimed that corona had been brought into the world by George Soros and others... to take away our freedom and start a new world domination." Soros, the billionaire supporter of liberal causes, has been the target of repeated conspiracy theories promoted by right-wing groups and labelled anti-Semitic by critics.

The conversation then turned to the scandal over party youth workers sharing online chats containing anti-Semitic material and praising the Nazis.

Former academic Baudet rejected expelling the youth members, saying they "have a very high IQ", and telling Pouw-Verweij that "almost everyone I know is anti-Semite".

Two other party members who attended the dinner confirmed her account, broadcaster NOS said.

Related Topics

Senate World Scandal Democracy Split George Netherlands 2017 2016 2019 Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran Extracts 400,000 Barrels Per Day From Joint A ..

2 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Executive Says Vaccine Eligible for Ap ..

2 minutes ago

FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2020 concludes with lar ..

14 minutes ago

Covid hero Mbanda among four Italy changes for Fra ..

2 minutes ago

Ulema pledge support to contain spread of Coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

Ford compensates S.African owners for SUV fires

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.