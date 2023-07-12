Dutch Prime Minister Believes Stoltenberg to Lead NATO for Many Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that Jens Stoltenberg will be NATO's secretary general for many years to come.

On July 4, Stoltenberg announced that he will remain in the office for another year, until October 1, 2024. Media reported that Rutte, who said he was leaving politics after his coalition government fell apart, could become NATO's new chief next year.

When asked about a potential appointment as NATO secretary general during a discussion at the alliance's summit in Vilnius, Rutte expressed his confidence that Stoltenberg would remain in office "for 40 years."

Last week, Rutte presented his government's resignation to the king after the ruling coalition broke apart following its failure to agree on measures to limit the influx of asylum-seekers into the country. The Dutch Electoral Council said that parliamentary elections would likely be held in the country in mid-November.