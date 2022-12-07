UrduPoint.com

Dutch Prime Minister Describes Atmosphere At EU-Western Balkans Summit As Constructive

Published December 07, 2022

Dutch Prime Minister Describes Atmosphere at EU-Western Balkans Summit as Constructive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) EU-Western Balkans Summit took place in a very "constructive atmosphere" although issues like immigration and the implementation of sanctions remain on the agenda of further debates between the bloc and the western Balkan states, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

"Of course there many issues out for debate about immigration about the implementation of sanctions but I think it was in a very open and constructive atmosphere," Rutte said following the summit.

Rutte also noted the positive dynamics in the dialogue between the bloc and the Western Balkan countries.

"I think it was a fantastic meeting, it was so much better than 6 months ago when we met in Brussels, there the atmosphere was very negative, here it was positive," Rutte added.

The EU-Western Balkans summit took place in the Albanian capital, Tirana, on December 6. All 27 countries of the EU as well as the states of the Western Balkans were invited. The topics discussed included Ukraine, Russia sanctions, cyber security, cooperation in the energy sector, migration issues, and the fight against terrorism and organized crime.

