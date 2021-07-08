UrduPoint.com
Dutch Prime Minister Expresses Support For Democratic Reforms In Moldova

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte held a phone conversation on Thursday with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, during which he affirmed the country's support for reforms in Moldova ahead of parliamentary elections.

"Just spoke with President Sandu about the Dutch-Moldovan relations and upcoming elections for Moldova.

I confirmed [the Netherlands'] support for President Sandu's important and necessary reform agenda. Moldova's future should be built upon values of democracy, human rights and rule of law," Rutte tweeted.

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned in December of last year. The parliament of the republic failed with two attempts to approve a new cabinet and was dissolved at the end of April.

The snap parliamentary vote is now scheduled for July 11, with 22 parties and blocs and one independent candidate set to run.

