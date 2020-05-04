UrduPoint.com
Dutch Prime Minister Pledges 192Mln Euros in Funding to Global Coronavirus Response

The Netherlands will contribute 192 million euros ($209 million) in funding to the global effort to battle the new coronavirus, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at an EU-led pledging event on Monday

"The Netherlands would... like to announce that it will be contributing 192 million euros to global cooperative efforts to develop and implement new tools in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," he said during a video linkup.

"The Netherlands would... like to announce that it will be contributing 192 million euros to global cooperative efforts to develop and implement new tools in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," he said during a video linkup.

This includes 50 million euros in funding for rapid vaccine development through the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, 42 million euros for dedicated COVID-19 medical research and development programs, 50 million euros for prevention and humanitarian aid, 40 million euros for economic stability via the International Monetary Fund and UN mechanisms, and 10 million euros for additional support to the Global Financing Facility to aid low-income countries in fighting this pandemic.

