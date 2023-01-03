UrduPoint.com

Dutch Prime Minister Promises Zelenskyy To Help Ukraine 'Win' Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will do everything possible to help Ukraine "win" the conflict

"Ukraine has held its own against Russia's barbaric invasion for almost a year now. The months ahead are crucial.

I just spoke to President (Zelenskyy) and assured him that the Netherlands will do everything it can to help (Ukraine) not only defend itself, but also win the war," Rutte said on Twitter.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. In December, the Netherlands announced that it will allocate 2.5 billion Euros ($2.6 billion) for support to Ukraine.

