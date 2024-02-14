Dutch Prime Minister Receives Saudi Minister Of Energy
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Visiting Kingdom of the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte received in Riyadh today Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
During the meeting, aspects of energy cooperation were reviewed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Economy Minister, Berlin global dialogue’s chairman discuss economic developments5 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister meets with Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for consular affairs5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Economy Minister, Berlin Global Dialogue’s Chairman discuss economic developments25 minutes ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Alexander Stubb on winning Finland Presidential Election35 minutes ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Alexander Stubb on Winning Finland Presidential Elec ..35 minutes ago
-
Four people in Cambodia infected with HIV every day: AIDS authority35 minutes ago
-
Australia's Victoria battered by mix of thunderstorms, bushfires35 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy "YOLO" stays on top of China's box office chart35 minutes ago
-
Polls close, counting begins as millions cast ballots to elect new Indonesian leaders44 minutes ago
-
Heineken says net profits, beer sales dropped in 202345 minutes ago
-
China's box office revenue tops 5 bln yuan in Spring Festival movie-going season45 minutes ago
-
French court to announce verdict on Sarkozy appeal45 minutes ago