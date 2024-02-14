Open Menu

Dutch Prime Minister Receives Saudi Minister Of Energy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Visiting Kingdom of the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte received in Riyadh today Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During the meeting, aspects of energy cooperation were reviewed.

