UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Prime Minister Rutte Issues Apology For His Country's Role In Holocaust During WWII

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Dutch Prime Minister Rutte Issues Apology for His Country's Role in Holocaust During WWII

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologized for his country's role in the persecution of the Netherlands' Jewish population during World War II at a ceremony in Amsterdam on Sunday, the Dutch news portal reported.

"Now that the last survivors are still among us, I apologise today on behalf of the government for what the government did back then," Rutte said at a ceremony commemorating the country's Holocaust Memorial Day, as quoted by the portal.

Dutch state railway company Nederlandse Spoorwegen apologized in 2018 for its role in transporting Jewish people to Nazi German concentration camps during the Holocaust.

Three quarters of the Netherlands' Jewish population died during the Second World War, the portal states.

Earlier on Sunday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas published an op-ed in Der Spiegel magazine calling on European Union member states to take stronger action against antisemitism, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, which will be commemorated on Monday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German European Union Company Died Amsterdam Netherlands Sunday 2018 World War Jew Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 January 2020

12 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arab Monetary Fund announces inclusion of Saudi Ri ..

10 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

11 hours ago

China confirms first case of successful treatment ..

11 hours ago

No cases of coronavirus recorded in Saudi Arabia: ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.