Dutch Prime Minister Rutte Says His Country Will Help Ukraine in Winter

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy the Netherlands will keep helping Ukraine in the winter.

Rutte said he discussed Ukraine's preparations for winter with Zelenskyy by phone on Wednesday.

"The Netherlands will help Ukraine, ...

especially in the winter period, and also after it - as much as necessary," an excerpt of the telephone conversation, the video of which was published by the Dutch prime minister on Twitter, says.

Rutte also said the Netherlands will keep providing Kiev with military support and assist in restoration of civilian infrastructure facilities.

Earlier, the Dutch Defense Ministry reported that the Netherlands, jointly with the United States and the Czech Republic, would supply Ukraine with military hardware, in particular 90 tanks, as part of a military assistance package worth 120 million Euros ($120.3 million).